Watch: Bajrang Punia leaves Padma Shri on Kartavya Path pavement in protest over WFI chief election

India's ace wrestler, Bajrang Punia, made headlines on Friday when he announced his decision to return his Padma Shri award. This move came after the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide as the president of the wrestling federation. In a symbolic act of protest, Punia chose not to take the medal back home, instead placing it on the pavement near Kartavya Path in central Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the Olympic medallist took to social media platform X to express his intention to return the Padma Shri. This decision followed Sakshi Malik's emotional press conference, where she tearfully announced her retirement from wrestling.

Both Punia and Malik were part of a larger protest by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced allegations of harassment.

"I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. All I have to say is in this letter; this is my statement," he said in post on X.

"As I have said earlier we were fighting for our daughters and sisters. I could not get justice for them. Due to this, I think I do not deserve this honour. I came here to return my award, However, I could not meet with PM because I didn't have an appointment. PM has a busy schedule. So I am putting my award on the letter written to PM. I will not take this medal to my home," Bajrang Punia told reporters.

The police officers collected both the letter and the prestigious Padma Shri medal.

Punia voiced his disappointment and accused the government of breaking their promise to the wrestlers, which was made during the protest.

"We are not fighting against the government. The government failed to fulfil their promises and statements. We have already stated that Brij Bhushan is a powerful man and people who work under him are everywhere."

Sakshi Malik, one of the prominent figures in the wrestling community, recently made a significant decision following the election of Sanjay Singh as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This decision comes in the wake of her involvement in the wrestlers' protest against the former WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced allegations of harassment.