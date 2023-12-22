Headlines

Meet highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earns Rs 3 crore per year, protects family worth Rs 6000 crore

Karnataka govt withdraws hijab ban, announces CM Siddaramaiah

COVID-19: India reports 22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant till December 21

Watch: Bajrang Punia leaves Padma Shri on Kartavya Path pavement in protest over WFI chief election

Gujarat allows alcohol consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors, residents

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earns Rs 3 crore per year, protects family worth Rs 6000 crore

COVID-19: India reports 22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant till December 21

Meet only Indian actor with four Rs 100-crore openings at box office; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajinikanth, Vijay

Teams with most ODI wins in a calendar year

Highest opening day collections of Indian films in 2023; Know where Salaar stands

8 benefits of eating bananas for breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earns Rs 3 crore per year, protects family worth Rs 6000 crore

Salaar release, review highlights: Fans say Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Baahubali ka record todegi'

Meet only Indian actor with four Rs 100-crore openings at box office; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajinikanth, Vijay

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: Bajrang Punia leaves Padma Shri on Kartavya Path pavement in protest over WFI chief election

In a symbolic act of protest, Punia chose not to take the medal back home, instead placing it on the pavement near Kartavya Path in central Delhi.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's ace wrestler, Bajrang Punia, made headlines on Friday when he announced his decision to return his Padma Shri award. This move came after the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide as the president of the wrestling federation. In a symbolic act of protest, Punia chose not to take the medal back home, instead placing it on the pavement near Kartavya Path in central Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the Olympic medallist took to social media platform X to express his intention to return the Padma Shri. This decision followed Sakshi Malik's emotional press conference, where she tearfully announced her retirement from wrestling.

Both Punia and Malik were part of a larger protest by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced allegations of harassment.

"I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. All I have to say is in this letter; this is my statement," he said in post on X.

"As I have said earlier we were fighting for our daughters and sisters. I could not get justice for them. Due to this, I think I do not deserve this honour. I came here to return my award, However, I could not meet with PM because I didn't have an appointment. PM has a busy schedule. So I am putting my award on the letter written to PM. I will not take this medal to my home," Bajrang Punia told reporters.

The police officers collected both the letter and the prestigious Padma Shri medal.

Punia voiced his disappointment and accused the government of breaking their promise to the wrestlers, which was made during the protest.

"We are not fighting against the government. The government failed to fulfil their promises and statements. We have already stated that Brij Bhushan is a powerful man and people who work under him are everywhere."

Sakshi Malik, one of the prominent figures in the wrestling community, recently made a significant decision following the election of Sanjay Singh as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This decision comes in the wake of her involvement in the wrestlers' protest against the former WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced allegations of harassment.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

'Mujhe kabhi waqt he nahi mila': Amrita Pritam's partner, artist and poet Imroz passes away at 97

Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

Bill to appoint Chief Election Commissioner, top ECI officials gets nod from Lok Sabha

Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan groove to 'Pardesiya' in throwback video, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's reaction go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE