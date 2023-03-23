Virat Kohli gets a stylish haircut ahead of IPL 2023, picture goes viral

File Photo

The esteemed senior batter and former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli, has unveiled a new and refreshing appearance ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Kohli, recently represented Team India in the Test and ODI series against Australia, which concluded on Wednesday in Chennai. He proved to be a valuable asset to the team, emerging as India's leading run-scorer in the four-match Test series by accumulating 297 runs at an impressive average of 49.50. His exceptional performance played a crucial role in India's 2-1 series win.

As the cricket season progresses, Kohli is now gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2023, which is set to commence on March 31. The stalwart recently took to his official Instagram handle to give his ardent fans a sneak peek of his brand new look for the IPL. He shared a photo of himself in the story, showcasing his excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament.

Check out the story here:

Prior to the commencement of the IPL, Virat Kohli will be making an appearance at the RCB Unbox event on March 26th, which will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The event will be graced by the presence of legendary IPL players, including Kohli's former teammates Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to kick off their IPL 2023 season on April 2nd with a highly anticipated match against the Mumbai Indians at their home ground. Following their disappointing loss in the eliminator last year, the team is determined to make a strong comeback and go all the way to the top in 2023.

READ| UPW vs MI-W WPL 2023 Eliminator: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report