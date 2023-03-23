Search icon
Virat Kohli attends Indian Sports Honours ceremony with wife Anushka Sharma, fans call them 'best couple'

The couple also took the opportunity to announce their non-profit initiative, SeVVA, which aims to provide scholarships to promising young athletes in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, graced the Indian Sports Honours Award ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. 

Despite India's loss to Australia in the third ODI on Wednesday, Kohli's fighting half-century was a highlight of the match. He tried his best to keep Team India's hopes alive, but unfortunately, his efforts were in vain.

After the match, Kohli traveled from Chennai to Mumbai to attend the award ceremony with his wife. The couple also took the opportunity to announce their non-profit initiative, SeVVA, which aims to provide scholarships to promising young athletes in India.

A video of Anushka and Virat posing for the paparazzi on the event's red carpet surfaced on social media. While Virat dressed up for the event, Anushka chose a purple off-the-shoulder gown. Anushka also shared photos of herself with Virat as they prepared for the event.

The couple delighted their devoted followers by sharing a few snapshots of themselves on their verified Instagram accounts, accompanied by a heart emoji.

In a recent interview with AB De Villiers' YouTube channel, Virat Kohli shared the details of his first encounter with his wife, Anushka Sharma. The renowned cricketer admitted to feeling nervous before meeting her, given her status as a well-established and popular actor.

“My manager called me one day on the tour of [Zimbabwe] and he’s like, 'This commercial opportunity has come up and you gonna do this ad.' I was like, 'Cool!' He’s like, 'We are gonna shoot it with Anushka Sharma. She was one of the well-established and one of the top actors already in India. As soon as I heard that, I started shivering, 'How the hell am I gonna do this ad with her?' She was a proper actor. I was so nervous,” Virat said.

Virat Kohli will return to the cricket field on April 2 when RCB kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians.

