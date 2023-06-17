Virat Kohli adds super expensive wristwatch worth nearly Rs 8 lakh to his collection, pic goes viral | Photo: Instagram

Virat Kohli, a star cricketer for India, continues to motivate young people with his excellent batting abilities as well as his stylish appearance and sporty lifestyle. Virat Kohli, one of the most fashionable athletes, attracts attention on social media for his amazing sense of style. The former captain recently displayed his extremely costly wristwatch, which is valued at close to Rs 8 lakh, on his Instagram account.

The watch's steel crown, which is embellished with a green rough synthetic spinel, emerald dial, and Hindi digits, is what makes it special. It had sapphire crystal and luminous material in its steel sword-shaped hands. The first strap is made of rubber, while the second strap is made of green alligator leather, continuing the bottle green concept in a natural way on the straps.

Virat Kohli's Instagram post included a pricey watch called the Santos de Cartier Green Dial watch, which retails for $7,95,000 on the company's website. In the photo, Kohli was dashing as usual, wearing a grey t-shirt with a collar and his hair and beard well styled. Virat Kohli posted "Ola santos" on his popular Instagram story while flaunting the incredibly pricey Cartier wristwatch.

The star cricketer has a fascination for watches as he was sporting stunning wristwatch on numerous occasions. Speaking of Virat Kohli, the famous cricketer has recently begun posting enlightening phrases and motivational messages on his Instagram Stories.

Even during the crucial World Test Championship (WTC) Final, he persisted in inspiring his followers by posting encouraging messages. Lao Tzu's famous saying that "Silence is a source of great strength" was shared by Kohli following India's embarrassing loss in the WTC Final 2023.

READ | Watch: PSG presents Shubman Gill with No. 7 jersey on his visit to Parc des Princes