VIDEO: Here's what Roman Reigns' been up to whilst his time away from WWE - Watch

WWE superstar Roman Reigns hasn't stepped inside the ring since the WrestleMania and has kept himself away from most of the media work too during this period.

However, "The Powerhouse" haven't been skipping his daily gym session while his long break from the action.

Roman recently took to Instagram and shared a series of videos of himself working out in his home gym and said that he is getting stronger and building muscle.

He also sent over some best wishes towards his coach for a speedy recovery.

"Shoulders week 1 #Y3T. Seated Side Laterals, Rep range 12-16. Definitely getting stronger and building muscle but not quite where I want to be. The grind continues as I follow this fitness Journey/Lifestyle. Hope this finds everyone well and in good health. Shout out to Coach @neil_yoda_hill1 , wishing u a speedy recovery my friend! Stay safe and God bless!," he captioned his post on IG.

Ahead of the SummerSlam, Roman Reigns' name was not even taken into consideration but 'The Big Dog' now looks completely right-side ready.