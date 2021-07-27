Fans react to Virat Kohli's post about Indian Olympians from Lovely Professional University

Team India skipper Virat Kohli shared a post on his Instagram informing that 10% of the Indian athletes taking part in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics are from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab. Kohli also hoped that LPU also sends its students to the Indian cricket team.

Kohli captioned the post saying, "India needs 10 more LPUs. Best of luck to the 11 LPU students who are representing India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Truly a great achievement!"

The post stated that the members of the Hockey team, captain Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Hamranpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, star wrestler Bajrang Punia, athlete Amoj Jacob, who is taking part in 4x400m relay race, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Para Athlete High Jumper Nishad Kumar are the students of LPU.

However, the post didn't sit well with the fans. Many at first sight thought that it was from a meme page till they realised that it was actually from Virat Kohli's official handle. Many suggested that Kohli should have mentioned 'in paid partnership with' like his few other partnerships posts.

Here are some of the reactions: