BCCI unveils Team India's new jersey for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed Team India's new kit on Sunday, which the Rohit Sharma-led team will wear at the T20 World Cup in Australia. The new jersey was unveiled as part of the #HarFanKiJersey campaign. The Indian players' t-shirts for the international tournament are two shades of blue.

The launch event of India's official jersey took place in Mumbai. Also, the event was telecasted live on MPL Sports' official Instagram handle. if compared to India's Asia Cup 2022 jersey, the new kit has a lighter shade of blue.

The region surrounding the shoulder is kept on the darker side of blue, while the rest of the jersey is sky blue. In the middle, the name of India's jersey sponsor, Byju's, has been placed just above "INDIA." Meanwhile, the emblem of the kit sponsor (MPL) has been inserted in the top-left corner. The BCCI logo remains in the top right corner as before.

India is in Group 2, along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. In the first round, they will be joined by the Runner-Up of Group A and the Winner of Group B. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against archrivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. The BCCI has named a 15-man squad for the biannual event, along with four standby players.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

