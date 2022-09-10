'Sultan - A Memoir': Wasim Akram announce his biography, shares picture of the cover

Image Credit: Twitter

Wasim Akram, a former captain of Pakistan and a legendary cricketer, has announced that his biography book, titled "Sultan Wasim Akram," will be released in the coming weeks.

"Finally you will know the truth & my side of the story," the "Sultan of Swing" wrote on Twitter after announcing the news.

Details and dates soon to follow, stay tuned ...#SultanWasimAkram #WasimAkramBook @HardieGrant pic.twitter.com/eLU8P3ODxz — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 10, 2022

The book is written by Wasim Akram along with a veteran cricket writer from Australia Gideon Haigh. He has also written other books like Mystery Spinner, The Cricket War, Stroke of Genius, On Warne, Shadows on the pitch etc.

Akram maintained that the book will be translated into many languages, including Urdu.

The book includes memories from both his personal and professional lives in his book. In the book, he also talked about Imran Khan and the 1992 World Cup.

The cricketer claimed to have revealed some previously unknown significant cricket-related incidents.

The left-arm fast bowler was critical of Pakistan's performance as they were bowled out for 121 by Sri Lanka in the final Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Wasim opined on the game and said, "Below average batting." "In general, the attitude was not there; they were not willing to take doubles by targeting the longer part of the ground, and they only looked to clear the boundary against the spin," he added.