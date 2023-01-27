Shoaib Malik's emotional post for Sania Mirza on her Grand Slam farewell goes viral

Representational image

Sania Mirza lost her last Grand Slam match at 2023 Australian Open Mixed Doubles final.

Shoaib Malik called Sania Mirza an inspiration for many girls and asked her to stay strong, as she cried during her farewell speech.

Shoaib Malik congratulated his wife and said she was the much needed hope for sportswomen.

You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career... pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV Shoaib Malik realshoaibmalik January 27, 2023