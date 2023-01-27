Search icon
Shoaib Malik's emotional post for Sania Mirza on her Grand Slam farewell goes viral

Shoaib Malik congratulated his wife and said she was the much needed hope for sportswomen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

Shoaib Malik's emotional post for Sania Mirza on her Grand Slam farewell goes viral
Representational image

Sania Mirza lost her last Grand Slam match at 2023 Australian Open Mixed Doubles final.

Shoaib Malik called Sania Mirza an inspiration for many girls and asked her to stay strong, as she cried during her farewell speech.

Shoaib Malik congratulated his wife and said she was the much needed hope for sportswomen.

 

 

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik was in the stands to support his mother and hugged her by coming on the court after her semifinal win.

She won six Grand Slam titles in her career, three in Women’s Doubles and three in Mixed Doubles.

 

