Tributes pour in for Scott Hall - From Kevin Nash to The Rock, check how WWE stars paid homage to 'Razor Ramon'

The whole WWE universe was dealt a shocking blow as Scott Hall aka 'Razor Ramon' passed away at the age of 63. A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Hall who was renowned by his moniker of the 'Bad Guy' had reportedly suffered a broken hip less than a fortnight ago.

He underwent a hip-replacement surgery but faced severe complications during the procedure. A couple of days ago, it was reported that Hall was put on life support, after suffering three heart attacks in a night.

Sadly, on Monday, the WWE and WCW icon breathed his last. His best friend, and New World Order (NWO) team-mate Kevin Nash had earlier shared a devastating post on Instagram, paying homage to his long time friend.

An excerpt from Nash's post read, "My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said "The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross " As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."

Meanwhile, WWE superstar and renowned Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a clip of his fight with Scott Hall, and came up with a heartfelt caption, revealing he used to look up to Scott Hall during his early wrestling days.

"Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted. Tough as hell. And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete," wrote Johnson.

He continued, "Before my match here with Scott, I made sure to tell him how much his in ring work influenced me. When I was a rookie in wrestling, I would study Scott’s matches. His style, intensity, crispness and his excellent in ring IQ and psychology."

Triple H, another iconic wrestler wrote that he felt gutted after losing his 'brother'. Triple H tweeted, "I’m gutted…Lost a brother, I love you Scott!! I’ll see you down the road…"

A two-time world champion, the veteran retired from professional wrestling in 2010 and appeared in multiple WWE shows afterwards. Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as a singles wrestler.

Hall was inducted to WWE's renowned Hall of Fame twice and was scheduled to appear in Dallas ahead of the build-up to the much-awaited 'Wrestlemania 38'.