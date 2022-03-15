WWE legend Scott Hall aka 'Razor Ramon' passes away aged 63

WWE icon Scott Hall, who was on life support after suffering three heart attacks recently, passed away on Tuesday. A two-time world champion, Hall had suffered a broken hip recently, and due to further complications, his condition worsened. WWE announced earlier today, that the legendary wrestler was no more.

The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/DC5VVnUsxd — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

As per reports, Hall was hospitalized after suffering a broken hip, just over a week ago. The veteran WWE star then underwent a hip-replacement surgery, but he suffered a serious complication due to a loose blood clot.

Hall was inducted to WWE's renowned Hall of Fame twice and was scheduled to appear in Dallas ahead of the build-up to the much-awaited 'Wrestlemania 38'.

Hall was one of the founding members of WCW's renowned New World Order (NOW) alongside fellow icons Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

WWE on Tuesday released a statement about Hall's untimely demise.

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans," read the statement.

A two-time world champion, the veteran retired from professional wrestling in 2010 and appeared in multiple WWE shows afterwards. Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as a singles wrestler.