'I'm inspired': WWE superstar John Cena's tweet for Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati goes viral

Ever since Rana Daggubati starred in the Bahubali series, his career has skyrocketed to greater heights. Recently, he appeared on WWE as well, and superstar John Cena himself posted an appreciation tweet for Daggubati.

The 16-time world champion John Cena - who makes part-time appearances on WWE nowadays, owing to his full-time career as an actor - replied to Daggubati's tweet, who had called Cena an 'inspiration to many'.

The WWE superstar in reply thanked the Indian actor for appearing in an advertisement for John Cena's show, which will be aired on Sony Sports Networks.

It wasn't the first time, however, when Rana Daggubati appeared in a WWE segment, having made numerous appearances in multiple events recently, including having a chat with another WWE legend 'The Undertaker' before the latter's 'final farewell' at Survivor Series 2020.

Daggubati recently tagged John Cena in his tweet, saying that he appreciated working alongside the WWE superstar.

"Enjoyed making this with @SonySportsNetwk and @WWEIndia. @JohnCena You are truly an inspiration to many!" Daggubati wrote on Twitter.

Cena meanwhile came up with a heartwarming response of his own.

Wow. Thank YOU for this!! I’m inspired by those such as yourself who continue to inspire people across the globe!! #NeverGiveUp is a message for everyone, everywhere!! https://t.co/bJfC2Bk0pD — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Cena's last appearance at the WWE was when he competed at a house show at Madison Square Garden in September 2021.