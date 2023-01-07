Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Sania Mirza to retire from professional tennis after Dubai WTA 1000 event in February

The 36-year-old tennis champ will make her last Grand Slam appearance in Australia Open in January.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Sania Mirza to retire from professional tennis after Dubai WTA 1000 event in February
Mirza cited health reasons for her taking retirement.

Sania Mirza, India's former world number one doubles player, has announced that she will retire at the age of 36 after next month's Dubai Tennis Championships, after her 2022 retirement plans were pushed back owing to injuries.

Mirza, widely regarded as her country's finest female tennis player, has six Grand Slam doubles titles to her name and will compete in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she won the women's doubles title in 2016.

"I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before U.S. Open, so I had to pull out of everything," Mirza told the WTA Tour's website in an interview published on Friday.

Mirza had planned to retire at the end of the 2022 season due to a longstanding calf issue, but an elbow injury in August forced her to withdraw from the U.S. Open.

"Honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don't want to be forced out by injury. So I've been training," she added.

Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title in 2005, when she won in her hometown of Hyderabad. By 2007, she had broken into the top 30 and was ranked 27th in the world.

Mirza formed a doubles combination with Swiss star Martina Hingis after being afflicted by a chronic, career-threatening wrist ailment. Wimbledon, as well as the US and Australian Opens, were among the 14 trophies won by the self-styled "Santina" team.

Mirza will participate alongside Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina at the Australian Open, which begins on January 16, before saying goodbye to tennis in the United Arab Emirates, where she has lived for more than a decade with her husband, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

READ| 'Their behavior isn't right for me': Sania Mirza’s cryptic post amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.