'Their behavior isn't right for me': Sania Mirza’s cryptic post amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

File Photo

Popular Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik are reportedly splitting up. There have been speculations on the internet that the lovebirds could get separated legally.

Sania Mirza got married to Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik on April 12, 2010 and their family got completed after the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 30, 2018.

However, it appears that things are not going well with Sania and her husband, Shoaib Malik. The news of the celebrity couple's divorce has been making the rounds in the media for the past few days. In the midst of all of this speculation, Sania has shared another cryptic message hinting at her personal problems.

On January 6, 2023, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram stories and shared yet another cryptic post amid rumours about her divorce from her husband, Shoaib Malik. The former Tennis player created a stir on social media by sharing a message that talks about loving yourself. Sania's post can be read as:

"Our boundaries are not judgements of other people. They're simply a recognition of our own needs. Just because I set a boundary with someone doesn't necessarily make their behavior wrong. Sometimes it just means that their behavior isnt't right for me."

This is not the first time Sania has alluded to problems in her personal life. Previously, on November 23, 2022, she posted an IG story on her Instagram handle, hinting at a new chapter in her life. The mysterious note also indicates that everything is not well with Sania and Shoaib, and that they intend to go on a new phase of their lives apart.

The post could be read as: "And the morning light is a message from Allah. Telling you that you still have a chance for new beginnings."

Sania is working on a new tennis academy in Dubai and has been tweeting about it on social media on a daily basis. In the midst of divorce rumors, the celebrity pair whose love transcends borders has won millions of admirers is also hosting a new show.

The first episode of 'The Mirza Malik Show,' a new Pakistani TV show, was just released after the earliest rumours of an alleged divorce surfaced.

