This Indian batsman hit the most half-centuries, it's not Kohli, Dhoni, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Pandya

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer with a duel of 30000 runs and 200 wickets in international cricket.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Tendulkar, whose international career lasted from 1989 to 2013, scored his first half-century against Pakistan in a Test at Faisalabad in 1989, and he scored his first century (148 not out) against Australia in a Test at Sydney in 1992.

In 1990, Sachin scored his first ODI half-ton (53) against Sri Lanka at home, and in 1994, he scored his first 50-over century (110) against Australia in a Quadrangular series.

The illustrious batsman would go on to score 119 fifty-plus runs after that (51 hundred, 49 fifties) in Test cricket and 145 (49 hundred, 96 fifties) in ODIs. 

In his career, The Master Blaster only participated in one T20I, during which he amassed 10 runs.

Rahul Dravid was surpassed by Virat Kohli for second place on the record with 203 fifty-plus scores for India in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar holds several records, one for most runs in international cricket. In 664 games, he has amassed 34357 runs at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate of 67.58. Virat Kohli, another active player, is in front of him with 25322 runs. Another record Tendulkar made by scoring 264 runs of over 50 plus in international cricket. He is the only cricketer to have played 200 Test matches. 

In international cricket, only Sachin Tendulkar has amassed a total of 30000 runs and 200 wickets. He has played 463 ODIs in his career.

 

