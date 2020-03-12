Real Madrid in quarantine as La Liga suspends next two game weeks aimed coronavirus fear

La Liga on Thursday (March 12) officially announced that Spain’s top two divisions have been suspended for the next two weeks at least due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

“In view of the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible positive tests from players at other clubs, La Liga considers that the circumstances now exist to continue with the next phase of action against COVID-19,” La Liga's official statement read.

“La Liga agrees to suspend at least the next two matchdays.”

“This decision will be re-evaluated after the quarantine at affected clubs and other possible situations that could occur have ended,” he statement added.

Earlier today, Real Madrid had also released a statement confirming that their players have been quarantined after one of the club’s basketball team players was tested positive with the virus.

'“A player from our basketball first team has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus," RM's said in a statement.

“Since then, the recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid."

“Likewise, it has been decided to close the facilities at our training ground and it is also recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who work there remain in quarantine,” it further added.

Earlier this week, the Italian Serie A was also suspended until further notice due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

The Italian government has also put a lockdown on all sporting events across the nation, with a ban on large public gatherings.