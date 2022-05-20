Search icon
PV Sindhu overcomes Akane Yamaguchi to clinch semifinal berth at Thailand Open

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 to march into the semifinal of the Thailand Open.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

PV Sindhu won a closely fought contest against second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to prevail in the quarterfinal of Thailand Open on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medallist from India defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in a battle that lasted for 51 minutes, to set up a semifinal clash with Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China. 

