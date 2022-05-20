PV Sindhu overcomes Akane Yamaguchi to clinch semifinal berth at Thailand Open

PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to reach semifinal of Thailand Open 2022

PV Sindhu won a closely fought contest against second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to prevail in the quarterfinal of Thailand Open on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medallist from India defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in a battle that lasted for 51 minutes, to set up a semifinal clash with Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China.

SUPER SINDHU@Pvsindhu1 enters semifinals of #ThailandOpen2022 in style after defeating reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in the quarter finals



Well done champ!#BWFWorldTour#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/084Y0lp9NU May 20, 2022

More to follow...