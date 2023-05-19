Not Aishwarya, Sara or Urvashi, but this cricketer steals the show at Cannes 2023

Image Source: Twitter

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has been abuzz with the presence of Indian celebrities. From Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar to Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur, several notable figures from the Indian entertainment industry have flown to the French Riviera to attend this prestigious international film festival. While the internet was busy discussing the Cannes red carpet debuts of actresses Sara, Esha, and Manushi, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble made a striking appearance at the event with his wife.

Anil Kumble, a well-known name in the world of cricket, shared an impeccable set of photos from his stylish red-carpet appearance with his wife Chetana Kumble at the opening ceremony of the film festival.

The couple twinned in coordinated black outfits, exuding an air of sophistication and elegance. Anil Kumble wore a regal velvet bandhgala jacket designed by Raghavendra Rathore, while his wife embraced the timeless elegance of a saree.

The esteemed cricketer also had the pleasure of meeting Vignesh Shivan, Pradeep Ranganathan, Khushbu, and cinematographer Rajiv Menon during the film festival

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival proved to be a highly anticipated and glamorous event, as expected. With approximately 2,000 celebrities gracing the red carpet, the festival was a true spectacle of glitz and glamour. This year's Cannes also marked the return of the legendary Johnny Depp to the limelight. His comeback film, Jeanne Du Barry, after a three-year hiatus, was the first film to be screened at Cannes this year, and it received a standing ovation. Pictures of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star, visibly moved by the adulation, went viral on Twitter.

Widely regarded as the most significant film festival in the world, the Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 16 and will continue until May 27. The festival is a celebration of the art of cinema, bringing together the most talented filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals from around the globe.

