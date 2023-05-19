Search icon
Not Aishwarya, Sara or Urvashi, but this cricketer steals the show at Cannes 2023

With approximately 2,000 celebrities gracing the red carpet, the festival was a true spectacle of glitz and glamour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has been abuzz with the presence of Indian celebrities. From Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar to Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur, several notable figures from the Indian entertainment industry have flown to the French Riviera to attend this prestigious international film festival. While the internet was busy discussing the Cannes red carpet debuts of actresses Sara, Esha, and Manushi, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble made a striking appearance at the event with his wife.

Anil Kumble, a well-known name in the world of cricket, shared an impeccable set of photos from his stylish red-carpet appearance with his wife Chetana Kumble at the opening ceremony of the film festival. 

The couple twinned in coordinated black outfits, exuding an air of sophistication and elegance. Anil Kumble wore a regal velvet bandhgala jacket designed by Raghavendra Rathore, while his wife embraced the timeless elegance of a saree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anil Kumble (@anil.kumble)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anil Kumble (@anil.kumble)

The esteemed cricketer also had the pleasure of meeting Vignesh Shivan, Pradeep Ranganathan, Khushbu, and cinematographer Rajiv Menon during the film festival

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anil Kumble (@anil.kumble)

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival proved to be a highly anticipated and glamorous event, as expected. With approximately 2,000 celebrities gracing the red carpet, the festival was a true spectacle of glitz and glamour. This year's Cannes also marked the return of the legendary Johnny Depp to the limelight. His comeback film, Jeanne Du Barry, after a three-year hiatus, was the first film to be screened at Cannes this year, and it received a standing ovation. Pictures of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star, visibly moved by the adulation, went viral on Twitter.

Widely regarded as the most significant film festival in the world, the Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 16 and will continue until May 27. The festival is a celebration of the art of cinema, bringing together the most talented filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals from around the globe. 

READ| Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
