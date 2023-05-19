Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

The renowned cricketer, Siraj, has been making headlines lately as his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates paid a visit to his new abode in the Film Nagar area of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj, a highly skilled fast bowler from Hyderabad, India, has a remarkable story of triumph over adversity. Born in 1994, Siraj's family faced financial hardships, with his father working as an auto-rickshaw driver to make ends meet. Despite these challenges, Siraj's talent and dedication to cricket shone through, propelling him to become one of India's most celebrated athletes.

The renowned cricketer, Siraj, has been making headlines lately as his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates paid a visit to his new abode in the Film Nagar area of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Among the visitors was the famous Virat Kohli, who joined his fellow teammates for a fun-filled gathering before RCB's IPL match against SRH. The event was captured in several photos that have since gone viral on social media, offering a glimpse into Siraj's stunning new home.