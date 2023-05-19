Search icon
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

The renowned cricketer, Siraj, has been making headlines lately as his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates paid a visit to his new abode in the Film Nagar area of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 19, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj, a highly skilled fast bowler from Hyderabad, India, has a remarkable story of triumph over adversity. Born in 1994, Siraj's family faced financial hardships, with his father working as an auto-rickshaw driver to make ends meet. Despite these challenges, Siraj's talent and dedication to cricket shone through, propelling him to become one of India's most celebrated athletes.

The renowned cricketer, Siraj, has been making headlines lately as his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates paid a visit to his new abode in the Film Nagar area of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Among the visitors was the famous Virat Kohli, who joined his fellow teammates for a fun-filled gathering before RCB's IPL match against SRH. The event was captured in several photos that have since gone viral on social media, offering a glimpse into Siraj's stunning new home.

 

1. Sense of luxury and comfort

Sense of luxury and comfort
1/6

The players of RCB were recently seen relaxing and indulging in a lavish seating area, complete with opulent sofas and captivating wall decor. The atmosphere exuded a sense of luxury and comfort, allowing the players to unwind and enjoy themselves. 

 

2. Picture Perfect

Picture Perfect
2/6

A viral picture is currently circulating on the internet, featuring a framed photograph of Siraj and Kohli proudly displayed on the wall of Siraj's home. This touching image speaks volumes about the deep bond that Siraj shares with Kohli, and the immense value that he places on their relationship. 

 

3. Teammates having a gala time

Teammates having a gala time
3/6

A video that has gained widespread attention depicts Kohli and du Plessis standing at the entrance of Siraj's residence. Notably, a group of other notable individuals were also in attendance, including Kedar Jadhav, Wayne Parnell, Sanjay Bangar, Jose Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, and Siddharth Kaul.

 

4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
4/6

Mohammed Siraj and his family clicked with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

5. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis
5/6

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis took the time to interact with the family of teammate Mohammed Siraj. 

6. Siraj hosted party for RCB teammates in 2018

Siraj hosted party for RCB teammates in 2018
6/6

Previously, in 2018, Mohammed Siraj graciously hosted a party at his residence for his esteemed RCB teammates.

 

Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
