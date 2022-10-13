'No Dhoni no trophies': Twitterati slam Wisden for missing out MS Dhoni's name from all time India T20I XI

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

The Wisden magazine, widely regarded as the Bible of cricket, has named India's all-time T20I team, but has shockingly left out the renowned and World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni's name.

Despite a long record of accomplishments, India's former captain did not make the list. Dhoni is unquestionably one of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time. Dhoni was not just the best finisher in the world, but he was also an exceptional wicketkeeper who turned around numerous matches with his brilliance behind the stumps. Furthermore, his tactical knowledge and leadership abilities make him an asset to whatever squad he is a member of.

While announcing the team on Tuesday night, Wisden wrote, “Choosing a team according to any standard is not easy. There is competition everywhere. It is not easy to compare the stars of the early years of this format with the players of today, who spend 2 months every year playing IPL. The biggest absence here is MS Dhoni, who has won India's only T20 World Cup”.

Meanwhile, another Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Dinesh Karthik, was spotted on the list. Wisden reports that DK's recent return to the team helped him edge out Dhoni for a spot in the XI.

Wisden also compared Dhoni's batting strike rate with Dinesh Karthik at batting numbers 6 and 7, and Karthik's 150.31 was statistically significantly higher than Dhoni's 121.15.

However, fans were not pleased with the list and slammed Wisden for missing out Dhoni's name.

Without dhoni they will not win WC — As (@aishwarysinha03) October 13, 2022

No dhoni is it a T20 team ? pic.twitter.com/p1vsy995zl October 13, 2022

Where is Dhoni man As a virat fan I just choose Dhoni because under his captainship virat played without pressure — Munshifa (@Munshifa10) October 13, 2022

No dhoni no trophies distribut tophies between them — Narpat (@choudharymahi07) October 13, 2022

How can I eliminate dhoni in any format of cricket? As a Pakistani I must say he is the most clever and intelligent cricketer from India. He should lead India's all time in all formats. — Harry Sheikh (@HarrySheikh43) October 13, 2022

Where is the world's best captain MS Dhoni — (@Italymeraghar) October 13, 2022

No. Of t20 WCs India has--- Only 1



Under which captain? --- MS Dhoni



Meanwhile Wisden showing its low wisdom by not including him — Rhia (@Rhialityy) October 13, 2022

Seven players of the team that went to play the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia are included in this list of Wisden.

Wisden's All-time India T20I XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra.

