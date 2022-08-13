Video of Neeraj Chopra's javelin rival Anderson Peters beaten up and thrown from boat in Grenada goes viral

Anderson Peters was reportedly beaten up and thrown from a boat in Grenada

One of Neeraj Chopra's biggest competitors in javelin throw and the one who held the Indian ace at the second spot to clinch gold at the World Champion - Anderson Peters - has reportedly been beaten up and thrown from a boat in his country of Grenada.

The javelin thrower, who is a national icon in Grenada, had just returned to a rousing welcome by the country's Prime Minister. However, days after he was seen getting beaten up.

According to reports, Peters who had returned back home after winning silver at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, was travelling to Harbour Master when the incident took place.

The Harbour Master is a pleasure boat which is owned by the Trinidad and Tobago Trade Minister's son.

In the video that is making rounds on social media, Peters can be seen getting beaten by multiple men on the boat. As per a report in Trinidad and Tobago Newsday, Peters was subsequently thrown overboard.

According to the statement by the Grenada police, they are investigating the incident involving Peters, who has sustained minor injuries.