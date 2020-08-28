Naomi Osaka changes mind, to play in Western and Southern Open after initially withdrawing

Naomi Osaka has decided to play her semi-final at the Western & Southern Open in New York after previously saying she would withdraw from the match to protest against racial injustice.The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam winner was originally scheduled to play her semi-final on Thursday but tournament organisers decided to postpone all the last-four matches to Friday.

"As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence. I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent," Osaka said in a statement which was confirmed by the WTA. "However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday. They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement. I want to thank the WTA and the Tournament for their support."

Osaka joined similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday. Osaka will play Belgian Elise Mertens in the final tune-up event ahead of the Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 U.S. Open.

'Continued Genocide'

"I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction. "Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach." Osaka beat Anett Kontaveit 4-6 6-2 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports. The action by the Wisconsin-based team follows the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, also in Wisconsin, on Sunday. Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the Women's NBA also postponed games.