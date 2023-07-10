MS Dhoni produces another movie: CSK skipper's look for film's trailer launch goes viral, check photos

Image Source: Instagram

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain arrives in Chennai ahead of the trailer and audio launch of his maiden entertainment production movie, “LGM” (Let’s Get Married), having earlier this year led CSK to their fifth IPL championship. Thala receives a thunderous welcome from his fans at the airport and his new look also goes viral on the social media platforms.

Dhoni took a selfie with Lavanya, a superfan, while en route from Ranchi to Chennai. The photos quickly went viral on social media as Dhoni was sporting a new appearance after turning 42.

The CSK captain was spotted with a beard and appeared to have had a new haircut after his birthday on July 7.

For the uninitiated, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrived in Chennai to take part in the debut of the movie 'LGM''s trailer which will be launched at an event on July 10.

The Tamil movie will be helmed by Ramesh Tamilmani and will feature well-known South actors including Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay.

As Dhoni reaches Chennai fans shower him with lots of flowers and chanted "Dhoni".

