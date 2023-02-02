Meet 'Khali' of Delhi Police Narender Yadav, know about his unbelievable diet and exercise routine

Photos: Instagram/ Narender Yadav

Delhi Police Head Constable Rao Narender Yadav is a bodybuilding champion who has gained a massive following on social media. Dubbed as ‘Khali’ of Delhi Police by the media, Yadav has won several competitions and gold medals competing against some of the best bodybuilders.

Yadav resides in Najafgarh area of Delhi near Haryana border. He was educated in his village and joined the police force in 2006. He started working out around 13 years ago in 2009. As his physique grew, he grabbed eyeballs.

Yadav started exercising as a hobby but became serious about professional bodybuilding after being advised by his friends. He entered his first competition in 2015. Yadav has been adjudged Mr India twice and has also won Mr North India and Mr Delhi titles, Crime Tak reported.

Unbelievable physique, diet and exercise routine

His height is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs around 108 kg. His biceps are 20 inches, chest is 58 inches and waist is 34 inches.

Yadav consumes around 5000 calories a day. An average person consumes around 1500-2000 calories. He eats a food quantity sufficient for 3-4 people. His daily diet includes 1.5 kg chicken, 20 eggs, 10 rotis, 4 spoons of protein and a packet of bread. He eats six times a day.

His daily exercise routine starts in the morning when he wakes up with cardio consisting of either running or cycling. He returns home, eats and works out for 2 to 2.5 hours. He exercises for 5 days a week and gives himself two days of rest.

Due to his massive physique, Yadav faces problems in fitting into some clothes. While he is able to wear his police uniform himself, he needs help while taking it off, he has been quoted as saying.

READ | MS Dhoni breaks the internet with his never-before-seen avatar ahead of IPL 2023, picture goes viral