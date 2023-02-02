MS Dhoni breaks the internet with his never-before-seen avatar ahead of IPL 2023, picture goes viral

File Photo

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni, who has recently resumed training ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has demonstrated his versatility as a cricketer, donning many hats such as a middle-order batter, finisher, wicket-keeper, leader, and captain.

Despite being well past his prime, Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the most iconic name in Indian cricket and the IPL, having led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an impressive four titles.

However, off the field, Dhoni continues to experiment with his roles, thanks to his various brand endorsements. His latest addition to his illustrious resume of roles is that of a police officer. Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the Indian Territorial Army, recently portrayed the role of a cop in his latest advertisement.

The image quickly went viral on Twitter, leaving fans wondering why the former Indian skipper had taken on the role of a policeman for the advertisement. Some of his fans were quick to react as they called him ‘Singam’.

MS Dhoni as a police officer in an ad. pic.twitter.com/nleS9DR8bh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2023

Check out the reactions here:

Recently, MS Dhoni returned to Ranchi to meet the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand. As the leader of the Super Kings, Dhoni will be back in action for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

