Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

MS Dhoni breaks the internet with his never-before-seen avatar ahead of IPL 2023, picture goes viral

Dhoni will next be seen on the cricket field for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

MS Dhoni breaks the internet with his never-before-seen avatar ahead of IPL 2023, picture goes viral
File Photo

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni, who has recently resumed training ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has demonstrated his versatility as a cricketer, donning many hats such as a middle-order batter, finisher, wicket-keeper, leader, and captain. 

Despite being well past his prime, Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the most iconic name in Indian cricket and the IPL, having led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an impressive four titles.

However, off the field, Dhoni continues to experiment with his roles, thanks to his various brand endorsements. His latest addition to his illustrious resume of roles is that of a police officer. Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the Indian Territorial Army, recently portrayed the role of a cop in his latest advertisement.

The image quickly went viral on Twitter, leaving fans wondering why the former Indian skipper had taken on the role of a policeman for the advertisement. Some of his fans were quick to react as they called him ‘Singam’. 

Check out the reactions here:

Recently, MS Dhoni returned to Ranchi to meet the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand. As the leader of the Super Kings, Dhoni will be back in action for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

READ| Hardik Pandya opens up on his game, says 'Since MS Dhoni is gone, responsibility is on me'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.