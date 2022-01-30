Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

SHOCKING! Manchester United's Mason Greenwood accused of domestic abuse & sexual assault - pictures & audio clips emerge

The claims have been made by Harriet Robson, who is said to be Mason Greenwood's ex-girlfriend, on her Instagram stories.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

SHOCKING! Manchester United's Mason Greenwood accused of domestic abuse & sexual assault - pictures & audio clips emerge

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has landed himself in some serious trouble after he was allegedly accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse. The claims have been made by Harriet Robson, who is said to be Greenwood's ex-girlfriend, on her Instagram stories. The pictures and videos have brought the 20-year-old's alleged crimes to light.

Note: Graphic imagery to follow, reader discretion is advised

The supposed ex-girlfriend attached gruesome images of her wounds as proof and even included a series of audiotapes, with Greenwood allegedly forcing himself on the young woman.

In the wake of the accusations, Manchester United quickly released a statement and said they would not comment further until all the facts had been established. 

"We are aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.