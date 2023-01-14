Manchester United replace Cristiano Ronaldo with new striker, details inside

Image Source: Twitter

Manchester United have secured their new striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving Wout Weghorst's move his stamp of approval with the words "Here we go!"

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in a contentious manner in November after delivering a scathing interview in which he lambasted Erik ten Hag, the Man Utd board, and some of his fellow players. His departure left a bitter taste in the mouths of many, and his words still reverberate throughout the club.

Ronaldo expressed his desire to return to the Champions League, citing that he still had something to contribute to European football. However, the Portuguese superstar eventually found himself at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of strikers to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, including Goncalo Ramos, Victor Osimhen, Cody Gakpo, and Joao Felix, among others. Unfortunately, Gakpo has already been snapped up by Liverpool, while Felix has joined Chelsea on loan. Ramos and Osimhen, however, proved to be too costly for the Red Devils to acquire this month.

“Wout has a consistent goalscoring record across several European leagues, and his attributes will add a further dimension to our squad for the remainder of the season,” John Murtough, United’s director of football, said.

“We were also attracted by his strong personality and dedicated approach to football, which fits perfectly with the spirit that (manager) Erik (ten Hag) is building within our squad. He has shown a huge desire to join Manchester United.”

Weghorst will provide Ten Hag with the much-needed striker he has been longing for since Ronaldo's departure. Marcus Rashford has done an outstanding job in filling the void left by Ronaldo's goals, while Anthony Martial is also an option at the center-forward position.

However, the Manchester United manager requires a reliable substitute to provide a tactical advantage from the sidelines. Wout Weghorst, with his imposing 6-foot-6 stature, could be the perfect solution to trouble Premier League defenders.

READ| Hockey World Cup 2023: India beat Spain 2-0 to get campaign off to winning start