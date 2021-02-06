Manchester United, Liverpool join forces to condemn racial abuse players encounter on social media

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale lands Amitabh Bachchan in trouble, here’s why

'Government firmly committed to rooting out terrorism': HM Amit Shah ahead of 3rd Anti-terror Conference

Watch: Neeraj Chopra saves Indian flag from falling on ground after Asian Games gold

Mukesh Ambani's big plan to tap Rs 49000 crore market, new product unveiled

This Hollywood film beat every Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir film at Indian box office; even broke this record of Baahubali 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale lands Amitabh Bachchan in trouble, here’s why

'Government firmly committed to rooting out terrorism': HM Amit Shah ahead of 3rd Anti-terror Conference

This Hollywood film beat every Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir film at Indian box office; even broke this record of Baahubali 2

9 Foreign cricketers who married Indian women

Must-watch fantasy web series on OTT

6 reasons why you are always tired

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

This Hollywood film beat every Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir film at Indian box office; even broke this record of Baahubali 2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Neena Gupta denied entry at Bareilly airport's reserved lounge: Watch

HomeSports

Sports

Manchester United, Liverpool join forces to condemn racial abuse players encounter on social media

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton came together to show solidarity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2021, 10:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton have joined forces to condemn the racial abuse suffered by players, officials and supporters on social media.

United's Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz are among those to have received racist abuse online in recent weeks.

With United set to host Everton on Saturday and City travelling to Liverpool on Sunday, the four clubs came together with the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region in a show of solidarity.

"Today Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City and Liverpool have come together to support Hate Crime Awareness Week in Greater Manchester," the clubs said in a joint statement.

"We condemn the racist abuse that too many players, officials and supporters continue to encounter, most recently on social media platforms," the said.

Top English players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has said that those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder in saying there is no room for racism, hate or any form of discrimination in our beautiful game. It should not happen and it must stop," the clubs and mayors said in their statement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IQuest Enterprises acquires Viatris’ Indian API operations

PM Modi to launch several development projects in Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

Madhya Pradesh provides 35% reservation to women in civil services, barring...

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

Meet IAS officer Avinash Kumar, son of a farmer who left stable job in West Bengal to pursue UPSC, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE