La Liga plays spoilsport, rejects PSG's payment for Neymar move

Headlines

Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll crosses 50 after cloudburst, flash floods; 15 killed in Shimla landslides

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi Police issues Independence Day traffic advisory; check list of routes to avoid on August 15

Independence Day 2023: When will PM Modi unfurl national flag, address nation? Check speech timings

Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch parade, PM Modi’s speech live, know here

Google Doodle celebrates India's 77th Independence by showcasing textile craft traditions illustrated by Namrata Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Independence Day 2023: 30 wishes, quotes, patriotic messages, status and captions

Indian government issues high severity warning for Android users; check details

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

Independence Day 2023: 7 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

9 motivational quotes by late Sidharth Shukla

10 health benefits of Kalonji (nigella seeds)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

HomeSports

Sports

La Liga plays spoilsport, rejects PSG's payment for Neymar move

A source reveals that La Liga on Thursday rejected payment of the clause that would allow Neymar to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2017, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Spain's La Liga on Thursday rejected payment of a record-breaking release clause that would allow Neymar to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain, a source from the national soccer league said.

A group of lawyers representing Brazilian Neymar visited La Liga in Madrid on Thursday to try to settle the transfer and pay the 222 million-euro ($263 million) break fee.

It was not immediately clear whether La Liga's refusal to accept payment would put the brakes on the transfer.

PSG's president Nasser al-Khelaifi declined to comment when asked about the latest development during a visit to a children's holiday camp outside Paris where France president Emmanuel Macron was also in attendance.

"I'm here today on behalf of PSG's foundation," Qatari businessman al-Khelaifi said.

Spain's Marca newspaper reported that Neymar and his advisers would turn to FIFA, world soccer's governing body, requesting a provisional transfer to PSG.

The striker's agent Wagner Ribeiro had said on Wednesday that the French club was ready to foot the bill so that Neymar could be presented at PSG at the weekend.

La Liga president, Javier Tebas, had already warned in an interview that Spain's league would not accept payment by PSG to trigger the release clause, saying it was potentially in breach of UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Under the those rules, a club's wage bill must not exceed 70 percent of its revenue.

UEFA, European football's governing body, told Reuters on Wednesday that had been no complaint received so far about PSG in this respect, adding that it would not block any potential deal in advance

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet real life Rocky Aur Rani, this Punjabi-Bengali couple's love story is similar to KJo's movie

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim; check full list here

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE