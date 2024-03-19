Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges 9 ED summonses in HC

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Author Fawaz Jaleel shares insights on his latest nail-biting thriller, upcoming projects and much more

IPL set to introduce Smart Replay System in 17th season to improve...

'Will evacuate 9000 children from...': Russia amid war with Ukraine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Author Fawaz Jaleel shares insights on his latest nail-biting thriller, upcoming projects and much more

'Will evacuate 9000 children from...': Russia amid war with Ukraine

Foods that increase body heat and must be avoided in summer

8 dry fruits that help to lower uric acid levels

Gut Health: Best fruits and vegetables that promote digestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Kanguva sizzle teaser: 'Gallant, ruthless, ferocious' Suriya goes up against Bobby Deol, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

HomeSports

Sports

IPL set to introduce Smart Replay System in 17th season to improve...

Under the new system, the role of the TV broadcast director becomes redundant who serves as a ‘conduit' between the umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 07:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Smart Replay System will be introduced in the upcoming IPL to bolster speed and accuracy in decision making.

The TV umpire will get inputs directly from two operators of the Hawk-Eye system who will sit in the same room as him and help with images captured from eight hi-speed cameras placed across the ground, a report in ESPNCricinfo stated.

Under the new system, the role of the TV broadcast director becomes redundant who serves as a ‘conduit' between the umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators.

The new system will enable the TV umpire to analyse more visuals than before including split-screen images, and will also broadcast live his interactions with the Hawk-Eye operators so that the viewers have clear understanding of the thought process.

The system will be able to help the umpire with more and clear visuals from different angles when it comes to judging catches near boundary ropes, caught behind, leg-before, stumping or even those catches which are taken inches off the turf.

The BCCI has recently conducted a two-day workshop here for select umpires as about 15 of them, comprising both Indian and overseas umpires, would work with the Smart Replay System in this IPL.

A similar referral system was trialled by the England and Wales Cricket Board in The Hundred competition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moose Wala's parents after family welcomes a baby boy, calls it 'significant day'

RCB Unbox Event, IPL 2024: When and where to watch, ticket price, celebrities list and more

Meet man who once used to sell plastic bangles, then built Rs 13000 crore company which with 1700 products, he is...

Meet man, got Rs 30 crore salary hike, leads firm that once hired Ratan Tata, his annual pay package is…

Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ to end in Shivaji Park today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement