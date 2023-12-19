IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Gujarat Titans (GT) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check GT's full list of released, retained, and new players.

Gujarat Titans, the champions of IPL 2022, are preparing for the IPL 2024 auction after Hardik Pandya leaves the squad and joins the Mumbai Indians as captain. The Titans face a significant challenge in filling the void left by Pandya, but making strategic moves in the auction could be the solution. The team has already released eight players, and now needs to fill key positions. The departure of several pacers further highlights the importance of a strong strategy in the auction. The Titans are specifically looking for an all-rounder to compensate for Pandya's absence. Shubman Gill will replace Pandya as the captain of Gujarat Titans.

GT retained players: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

GT released players: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka

GT full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Rahul Tewatia 9 crore 2 Vijay Shankar 1.4 crore 3 Darshan Nalkande 20 lakh 4 Jayant Yadav 1.7 crore 5 Shivam Mavi 6 crore 6 Shubman Gill 7 Crore 7 David Miller 3 crore 8 Abhinav Manohar 2.6 crore 9 Sai Sudharsan 20 lakh 10 Kane Williamson 2 crore 11 Wriddhiman Saha 1.9 crore 12 Matthew Wade 2.4 crore 13 Rashid Khan 15 Crore 14 Mohammed Shami 6.25 crore 15 R Sai Kishore 3 crore 16 Noor Ahmad 30 lakh 17 Joshua Little 4.4 crore 18 Mohit Sharma 50 lakh

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...