Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live streaming: How to watch, INT vs BAY dream11, all you need to know

The battle of star forwards tonight: Sadio Mane vs Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich were paired alongside Barcelona in the 'group of death' of the Champions League 2022-23 group stages, and on matchday day, Inter will cross swords with Bayern, at the San Siro.

Both sides will be eager for a win tonight because things are set to go down to the wire in this particular group. Simone Inzaghi's side have won three and lost two of their five league matches so far, and they sit in eighth place in Serie A standings.

The Nerazzurri come into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals AC Milan.

On the other hand, Julian Nagelsmann's team is currently in third place, with three wins and two draws. The Bavarian giants have played two back-to-back draws domestically, and thus Bayern will be hoping for a statement win on Thursday

When and where to watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Where and when is the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be played on September 8, 2022, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

What time does the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League​ match begin?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match live streaming?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV app in India.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich predicted playing XI

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane.

INT vs BAY Dream11 lineup:

Neuer (vc), Skriniar, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Muller, Coman, Mane (c), Martinez