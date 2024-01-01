Headlines

Sports

Indian Football's action packed 2024 schedule: Asian Cup, ISL, Santosh Trophy and more

Indian football kicks off the year with the AFC Asian Cup 2024. Drawn into Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, the Blue Tigers commence their journey against Australia on January 13th.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

As 2024 unfolds, Indian football enthusiasts are in for a treat with a bustling calendar featuring key events. The regular lineup includes the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, Super Cup, and the prestigious Durand Cup. Notably, the year holds significance for the Indian National football team following their historic three-title triumph in 2023.

Asian Cup Kick-off :

Indian football kicks off the year with the AFC Asian Cup 2024. Drawn into Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, the Blue Tigers commence their journey against Australia on January 13th. Subsequent matches against Uzbekistan on the 18th and Syria on the 23rd promise intense competition. Simultaneously, the Kalinga Super Cup, starting on January 9th and concluding on January 28th, runs parallel to the continental tournament.

Women's Football Action :

The Indian Women’s League, spanning from January to March 24th with the Final in April, sets the stage for women's football. Additionally, the U19 Women’s Team engages in the SAFF U19 Women’s tournament from February 2nd to the final on the 8th. Plans for the senior team involve more tours and friendlies.

Santosh Trophy and Domestic Leagues :

The 77th Santosh Trophy is scheduled for February 21 to March 9, 2024, in Arunachal Pradesh. ISL's second half, slated for February to April, awaits its final date and venue confirmation. The I-League concludes in April, with the top team earning promotion to ISL 2024-25, which introduces relegation for the first time.

International Qualifiers and Future Plans :

In March, the Indian football team will once again return to action for the second leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers. Facing Afghanistan in two respective home and away matches on March 21st and 26th, they will resume their qualifiers campaign in June against Kuwait on the 6th and Qatar on the 11th.

Looking ahead, Indian football's new season anticipates a July 2024 kickoff, starting with the Durand Cup and followed by the Indian Super League in September. The possible revival of the Federation Cup for the 2024-25 season adds to the excitement, with specific dates and windows yet to be confirmed by the AIFF.

