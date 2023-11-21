Headlines

India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When and how to watch match online for free

India take on Qatar in a much-anticipated Round 2 match in Bhubaneshwar. With the tickets selling out quickly, expect the Blue Tigers to have rousing support on Tuesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

In one of the most anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier Round 2 matchups, India is set to face the formidable Asian champions, Qatar, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday, November 21. Riding on the wave of optimism and determination generated by their recent victory over Kuwait, the Blue Tigers are gearing up for a challenging encounter against a team currently ranked 61st in the FIFA charts.

India's preparation for the pivotal game has been nothing short of intense, with a particular focus on maintaining the defensive solidity that defined their performance against Kuwait. The recent win not only marked a significant start to head coach Igor Stimac's qualifying campaign but also showcased India's defensive prowess, keeping a clean sheet against their opponents.

However, the upcoming clash holds echoes of their last encounter with Qatar in the World Cup qualifiers, where despite a valiant effort from a ten-man Indian side, they narrowly lost 0-1 to the Asian giants on June 4, 2021. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu emerged as a standout performer in that match, making crucial saves that kept India in contention throughout.

Heading into the contest against Qatar, Gurpreet is carrying a wealth of confidence after his clinical display against Kuwait. The coaching staff and players are drawing inspiration from both recent successes and past experiences, fully aware of the stakes and the formidable competition they are set to face.

The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup qualifier between India and Qatar is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday, November 21, kicking off at 7 pm IST. Indian fans can catch the action live on Sports18, Sports18 1, and Sports18 3, with streaming available on JioCinema.

As the Blue Tigers brace for the rematch in Bhubaneswar, the sold-out tickets for the encounter signify the overwhelming support they can expect from the passionate Indian football community on Tuesday. Coach Igor Stimac expresses confidence in his team, stating, "Now our boys believe that they can beat anyone," reflecting the transformed mindset within the squad over the past few years.

