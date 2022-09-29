India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra shows off his dance moves as he does Garba in Vadodara, watch video

Neeraj Chopra shows off his Garba skills ahead of 36th National Games

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra who won the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics as well as the silver medal at the World Championships recently arrived in Vadodara ahead of the 36th National Games. Neeraj was greeted with much fan fare and the javelin ace was also seen doing Garba along with the crowd.

The 24-year-old took out time to attend the grand Garba festivals of Vadodara's famous United Ways & Vadodara Navratri Festival.

At the two locations, he danced to the tune of Gujarati folk music and received a hero's welcome with the crowd chanting"Garam Garam Seera Neeraj humara heera" and "India-India."

Neeraj along with many other top athletes of the country are currently in Gujarat to attend the Grand Opening Ceremony of the 36th National Games.

Watch Neeraj Chopra doing Gabra ahead of 36th National Games

After winning the gold medal in the Diamond League in Zurich, India's first ever medal in a Diamond League, Chopra announced that he won't be taking part in the National Games, and will instead take a break and start preparations for next season.

Neeraj also addressed his fans at the venue before joining in and performing Garba himself.

The National Games 2022 will begin from 29th September and will end on 12th October. The opening ceremony will be taking place on the 29th of September.