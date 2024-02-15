IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan achieves massive feat on Test debut, joins Hardik Pandya in elite list

Sarfaraz Khan played an impressive innings of 62 runs including nine fours and one six from 66 deliveries.

After years of struggle to find his place in the Indian squad, Sarfaraz Khan finally made his Test debut against England on Thursday. He made his appearance even more special after hitting his maiden half-century on Day 1 of the series’ third Test match.

The 26-year-old played an impressive innings of 62 runs including nine fours and one six from 66 deliveries. With his half-century, Sarfaraz also equalled India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's Indian record for scoring the fastest fifty on his Test debut.

Both Pandya and Sarfaraz joined the elite list after racing to their maiden Test fifty in just 48 balls. Currently, the record is held by former Indian cricketer Yadavindra Singh (Yuvraj of Patiala) who scored the fastest Test fifty in 42 balls in 1934.

Batters to smash fastest fifties (by balls faced) on Test debut for India:

Yuvraj of Patiala vs England, 1934 - 42 balls

Hardik Pandya vs Sri Lanka, 2017 - 48 balls

Sarfaraz Khan vs England, 2024 - 48 balls

Shikhar Dhawan vs Australia, 2013 - 50 balls

Prithvi Shaw vs West Indies, 2018 - 56 balls

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s hundreds helped India reach 326 for five at stumps on day one of Rajkot Test.

With India reduced to 33 for three inside the first hour of play, Rohit (131 off 196) and Jadeja (110 batting off 212) steered the ship through choppy waters with a 204-run partnership.

After the pair was separated, Sarfaraz (62 off 66) scored the joint fastest fifty by an Indian on debut to push India past the 300-run mark.

Jadeja was batting with Kuldeep Yadav (1 batting) at close of play.

In batting friendly conditions, the home team will be looking get near the 500-run mark on day two.

(With inputs from PTI)