Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who has five back-to-back flops opposite five superstars, no hit in three years, still charges...

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan achieves massive feat on Test debut, joins Hardik Pandya in elite list

Noida news: Section 144 imposed in city, police on alert, know why

Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who has five back-to-back flops opposite five superstars, no hit in three years, still charges...

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan achieves massive feat on Test debut, joins Hardik Pandya in elite list

Noida news: Section 144 imposed in city, police on alert, know why

8 tips for women to prevent heart disease

8 must-watch Telugu web series on OTT

8 fruits that keep your skin hydrated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet actress who has five back-to-back flops opposite five superstars, no hit in three years, still charges...

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan achieves massive feat on Test debut, joins Hardik Pandya in elite list

Sarfaraz Khan played an impressive innings of 62 runs including nine fours and one six from 66 deliveries.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:03 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After years of struggle to find his place in the Indian squad, Sarfaraz Khan finally made his Test debut against England on Thursday. He made his appearance even more special after hitting his maiden half-century on Day 1 of the series’ third Test match.

The 26-year-old played an impressive innings of 62 runs including nine fours and one six from 66 deliveries. With his half-century, Sarfaraz also equalled India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's Indian record for scoring the fastest fifty on his Test debut.

Both Pandya and Sarfaraz joined the elite list after racing to their maiden Test fifty in just 48 balls. Currently, the record is held by former Indian cricketer Yadavindra Singh (Yuvraj of Patiala) who scored the fastest Test fifty in 42 balls in 1934.

Batters to smash fastest fifties (by balls faced) on Test debut for India:

Yuvraj of Patiala vs England, 1934 - 42 balls

Hardik Pandya vs Sri Lanka, 2017 - 48 balls

Sarfaraz Khan vs England, 2024 - 48 balls

Shikhar Dhawan vs Australia, 2013 - 50 balls

Prithvi Shaw vs West Indies, 2018 - 56 balls

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s hundreds helped India reach 326 for five at stumps on day one of Rajkot Test.

With India reduced to 33 for three inside the first hour of play, Rohit (131 off 196) and Jadeja (110 batting off 212) steered the ship through choppy waters with a 204-run partnership.

After the pair was separated, Sarfaraz (62 off 66) scored the joint fastest fifty by an Indian on debut to push India past the 300-run mark.

Jadeja was batting with Kuldeep Yadav (1 batting) at close of play.

In batting friendly conditions, the home team will be looking get near the 500-run mark on day two.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

UK economy falls into recession, adding to PM Rishi Sunak's election challenge

Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE