IND vs AUS: Prasidh Krishna joins unwanted list after India lose to Australia in 3rd T20I

India lost to Australia by five wickets in the third T20I match on Tuesday at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

After leading the series with two consecutive wins, India lost to Australia by five wickets in the third T20I match yesterday (28 November) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. On the verge of losing the series, the mighty batter Glenn Maxwell comes as a saviour and hits a scintillating ton of 104 runs from 48 balls, powering Australia to win over the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

Defending the target of 223 runs, Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna showcased an underwhelming performance as he was conceded with 68 runs without taking a single wicket. Having been conceded with 68 runs against the Aussies batters, Prasidh has joined the unwanted list of bowlers with most runs conceded in a T20I innings.

Prasidh has become the no.1 Indian bowler to be conceded with maximum runs in T20I innings. Overall, he stands at the fifth place alongside KJ Abbott (68 runs) and are preceded by CAK Rajitha (75 runs), CB Sole (72 runs), T Turan (70 runs), BJ McCarthy (69 runs) and KJ Abbott (68 runs).

India batting first showcased a commendable performance. They scored their third consecutive 200 plus runs against the Aussies, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden century off just 36 balls, leading India to 222 runs at the loss of 3 wickets. Gaikwad who amassed 123* runs (57) also became the first Indian batter to score a T20I ton against Australia.

Despite losing, India are still leading the series by 2-1. In contrast, Australia have sparked hope for winning the series after yesterday's triumph. Now, the Matthew Wade-led side have to emerge victorius in the other two matches for winning the series. If they lose another match, then India will become the winner of the series.

The fourth T20I match will be played on Friday (1 December) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (C), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.