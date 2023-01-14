Hockey World Cup 2023: New Zealand start their campaign with 3-1 win over Chile

Image Source: Twitter/Hockey India

The Blacksticks put on a commanding performance to secure a 3-1 victory over Chile in the opening match of Pool C at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand raced to a 3-0 lead in the first two quarters, showcasing their superior skill and technique. Chile fought back valiantly, and made history by scoring their first-ever World Cup goal in the final quarter. Despite the loss, the South American nation can take pride in their performance.

New Zealand launched an offensive against Chile from the outset, displaying their impressive passing and mobility. Sam Lane eventually broke the deadlock with a powerful strike from a tight angle, after Nick Ross had expertly shifted the ball from the left flank to the right. Lane's shot was precise and flew through the legs of Adrian Henriquez.

Two minutes later, Blair Tarrant made a dazzling run along the byline and delivered a pinpoint pass across the goalmouth, where Sam Hiha initially misfired but managed to prod the ball into the gaping net while lying prone on the ground.

Hiha scored a second in the second quarter when Simon Child capitalized on a defensive blunder to set up the Kiwi striker for the team's third goal.

Chile had several opportunities to score through penalty corners, but Dominic Dixon's impressive saves in goal denied them. Their moment of glory came in the 50th minute, when they swiftly transitioned the ball into the stick of Ignacio Contardo. The forward sprinted forward and unleashed a powerful reverse hit to break the deadlock and score the first goal.

