508 not out in 178 balls! 13-year-old Yash Chawde breaks national cricket record

13-year-old Yash Chawde became the 10th batter in cricket history to score over 500 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

A 13-year-old budding Maharashtra cricketer has broken a massive national record with an unbelievable knock of 508 not out in 178 balls. He also became the 10th batter in cricket history to score over 500 runs.

Chawde broke the limited-overs format inter-school cricket tournament record in India on Friday playing for Saraswati Vidyalaya in the Mumbai Indians’ Junior Inter-School (Under-14) cricket cup. Playing against Siddheshwar Vidyalaya at the Jhulelal Institute of Technology ground in Nagpur, Chawde scored an unbeaten 508 with 81 fours and 18 maximums.

 Chawde joins 4 other Indian batters in this elite list. He joins Pranav Dhanawade (1009 not out), Priyanshu Moliya (556 not out), Prithvi Shaw (546) and Dady Havewala (515).

 

Chawde also broke the record for the highest partnership, making 714 runs in 40 overs alongside fellow batter Tilak Wakode (127 from 97 balls). Chawde is only the second player to make 500 runs in limited overs format of cricket, the first being Sri Lankan batter Chirath Selleperuma who scored553 in Under-15 inter-school tournament in August 2022, a prominent statistician was quoted as saying. 

 

