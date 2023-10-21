Harbhajan Singh’s big comment on England player Ben Stokes: 'He is a finisher like…’

Ben Stokes has finally made his return to the England playing squad in today’s match against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh makes a big comment on English cricketer Ben Stokes by comparing him to one of India’s star batters.

According to Harbhajan, Ben Stokes is a finisher like Virat Kohli who fights till the end and guides his team to victory.

“He is a finisher like Virat Kohli. Ben Stokes fights till the end like Virat to take his team to victories,” said India's former spinner as per the report of crictoday.

The 32-year-old missed England's first few games of the World Cup 2023 due to a hip complaint. In his absence, England also lost two matches against New Zealand and Afghanistan, but also won a game against Bangladesh.

Stokes also came out of retirement to help the defending champions in this edition as well. He announced his retirement from ODI cricket in July 2022 but then reversed his decision and was named in England’s provisional squad for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler had won the toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma misses the crucial game due to an illness. In his absence, Aiden Markram is leading the team.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.



England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.