Google Doodle celebrates beginning of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (photo: Google)

Google has launched its official Google Doodle for FIFA World Cup 2022 which will begin in Qatar on Sunday, November 20. The search engine giant is celebrating the mega event with an animated Doodle. The Doodle has two animated boots kicking a football. If you click on the Doodle, it will take you to World Cup Qatar 2022 page.

A total of 32 teams are participating in this year’s World Cup. The football extravaganza will go on till December 18. In the first match, the Ecuadorian team will clash with the host team, Qatar. The football tournament takes place every four years. This is the first-ever World Cup to take place in the Middle East.

Google has also updated a game for fans to choose their favourite team. Once a real-life match is set in the World Cup schedule, it will appear in the game menu. Pick the game and team you want to support and work with other fans to score the most virtual goals.

When the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match, the virtual match will also end and name a winner. Check the steps to play the game.

Search for a match between the two countries. On the search page, you will see a blue ball that you can click. A new window will appear and then you can select your team. After selection, the game begins and all you have to do is make a goal. In the end, if your ball is caught then you lose the game.

