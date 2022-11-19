3 reasons why eating bananas on empty stomach can damage your health

Photo: Pixabay

Banana is considered very beneficial for health. Many nutrients are found in it, which are beneficial for our health. It kills the hunger of the body and reduces the fat, because healthy fat is found in it, which does not accumulate in our body and increases the weight, but keeps obesity away. You just need to know the right way and time to eat it. Often people eat bananas on an empty stomach in a hurry to go to the office in the morning because they think that this is an energy-rich fruit and they will get the energy to work through it for the whole day, but experts tell us not to eat bananas on an empty stomach as this can cause a lot of health damage.

8 surprising health benefits of cranberries

Here are the reasons why you should not consume a banana on an empty stomach.

Digestion problem: Bananas are rich in potassium, fiber and magnesium, but at the same time the fruit is acidic and experts suggest that consuming acidic foods on an empty stomach can lead to digestive problems. That's why do not consume bananas on an empty stomach at all.

Heart problem: Since bananas are high in potassium and magnesium, consuming them on an empty stomach can lead to an excess of these two nutrients in the blood, which can damage the heart. Therefore, think carefully once before eating a banana on an empty stomach.

Cause fatigue and lethargy: If you think that eating a banana will give you energy for the whole day, then you are right, but not at all on an empty stomach, because eating a banana on an empty stomach will give you instant energy, but it will be temporary. You will soon start feeling tired and lethargic and will be hungry again. After this, you may also have the problem of overeating. That's why it is better that you include bananas in breakfast in the morning, but do not eat empty stomach at all.

Should we eat bananas before sleeping at night?

Most people eat bananas before sleeping at the night but it should not be done, because eating bananas at night can make you develop a cough.