Sports

Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian men's cricket team will seek their first Olympics medal in 41 years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2021, 05:40 PM IST

Despite the loss against Belgium, the Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team still have a medal to play for. The side will face Germany for the bronze medal on August 5.

The Indian men's cricket team will seek their first Olympics medal in 41 years. Belgium had defeated India 5-2 in the semi-final and will face the winner of the second semi-final Germany.

India have scored 20 goals and conceded 19 while Germany are slightly ahead with 23 goals and 14 conceded. Both have played seven matches each. Here are the details of the game:When will Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match start?    

Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match will begin at 7:00 AM IST on Thursday, August 4.Where will Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match be played?    Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match will be played at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.Which TV channels will broadcast Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match?      Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.How to watch the live streaming of the Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match?     Fans can catch the live streaming of the Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match on the SonyLIV website and SonyLIV app in India.

