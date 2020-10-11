French Open: Djokovic vs Nadal Roland Garros final Live streaming, time in IST and where to watch in India

Roland Garros final 2020: Where to watch French Open final live streaming, time in IST and where to watch in India: Djokovic vs Nadal Roland

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set-up a blockbuster French Open 2020 finale and it is another chapter in their magnificent rivalry. Djokovic is the only player in history to have a superior head-to-head record against both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are widely considered the two modern greats of the game.

Nadal is bidding to win a record 13th French Open title and equal Federer's mark of 20 while Djokovic is bidding to become the first man since Rod Laver to win all the Grand Slams more than twice in the Open Era.

Both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have clashed with each other 55 times in the Open era which is the most for any rivalry. Novak Djokovic holds a 29-26 head-to-head advantage against Rafael Nadal. However, while Novak Djokovic has dominated Nadal on hard courts and on grass, Nadal has been superior in Clay. Djokovic has won against Nadal only once in the French Open and he will be determined to ensure that he becomes the first player in history to make Rafael Nadal lose a final in the French Open.

After a patchy start in 2019, Rafael Nadal is back on a roll and is playing some great tennis.

All you need to know about the Roland Garros final:

Where is the Roland Garros final being played?





The match is happening in Paris, France.

At what time does the match start?

The match starts at 6:30 PM IST.

Who is broadcasting the match in India?

Star Sports Select HD and Star Sports 2.

Where can I watch it online?

Hotstar will be streaming the French Open final live.