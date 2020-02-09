FIH Pro League: India holds off world champions Belgium 2-1

Indian hockey fans had a treat in Bhubaneswar when the Manpreet Singh-led team convincingly held off world champions Belgium to win 2-1 in 1st match of the double header.

Indian forwards Mandeep Singh (2nd) and Ramandeep Singh (46th) kept India in the lead at the Kalinga Stadium where Belgium had won the World Cup title a little more than a year ago.

While the goals were scored by the Indian forwards, the combined effort of goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak had won India—the current world No. 4 — this contest.

"Both Indian goalkeepers were fantastic. Without them we would have seen a totally different scoreline,” said Belgium coach Shane McLeod.

The World Cup winners had earned as many as 13 penalty corners and converted only one — Gauthier Boccard in the 33rd minute — with the rest being saved by the rushers and goalkeepers.

India chief coach Graham Reid's policy of changing goalkeepers every quarter proved effective.

India are now in second place with eight points from three matches and only behind leaders Belgium (11), who have played two more games in the FIH Pro League.

Reid, who is satisfied with the result said he was a little concerned about the errors that allowed the Belgians to take as many as 24 shots on goal.

“I’m really pleased about winning a tough encounter. They threw everything at us and we came out on top. But we gave away too many opportunities (corners). We have to do better than this but you are also playing against the best team in the world. So lots to learn,” said Reid.

Talking about the match, Belgium captain Thomas Briels said, “For the most part, we created chances to win a lot of corners but India defended really well. The goalies played an amazing game, credit to them. They didn’t let the ball go in. It is a good lesson. India is a tough opponent and we like to play tough opponents and learn from them. We will try to be better tomorrow. India put up a fight and are contestants for an Olympic medal.”