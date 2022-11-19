Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch opening ceremony live in India- Full details inside

The opening ceremony was originally slated for November 21, 2022, however it was gradually rescheduled to the day prior.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

A number of celebrities are expected to perform at the event.

The wait of billions of football-crazy fans is due to end on November 20, 2022, as the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Al Khor. The mega event's opening ceremony is also scheduled for the same day, right before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

When to watch?

Fans in India can begin viewing the FIFA World Cup live streaming at 7:30 p.m. (IST). It will be followed by the tournament's first match, which will begin at 9:30 PM.

Fans can also watch the ceremony live on Jio cinema app. 

Where is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, which is located 40 kilometers north of Doha.

The stadium was inaugurated on November 30, 2021, during the FIFA Arab Cup. The architects were inspired by tents used by ancient nomads in the Middle East, according to the Qatar World Cup website.

Who all will perform?

South Korean band BTS announced that Jungkook, one of the group's seven members, will perform at the ceremony.

Black Eyed Peas and Colombian artist J Balvin are among the performers. Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, a Nigerian musician and songwriter, and Lil Baby, an American rapper who produced an official anthem for the World Cup 2022 in late September, will also perform.

Nora Fatehi, an Indian actress and dancer, will also appear on FIFA's single "Light The World," the latest release from the FIFA World Cup 2022 official soundtrack. 

Meanwhile, according to media reports, singer Rod Stewart turned down an offer of over $1 million" to perform in Qatar. "I was genuinely promised a lot of money, more than $1 million, to play there 15 months ago," Stewart told The Sunday Times.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 young players to watch out for in Qatar

