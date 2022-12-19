FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball award for Best Player of the Tournament

Lionel Messi wins golden ball award | Photo: Twitter

Lionel Messi won his second Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. This time leading Argentine to glory at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar.

Messi's Argentina squared off in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Kylian Mbappe's France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. Ahead of the final, there were many players who were in contention to win the golden ball, given to the best player of the tournament.

Messi, the captain of Argentina had carried his side through to the finals, scoring seven goals and creating 3 assists on his way to lifting the Golden Ball trophy. Messi kept up his magical form to play a match-winning role in the final against France with a penalty and a goal from open play which had put Argentina 3-2 ahead.

Messi's PSG teammate and France star Kylian Mbappe attempted his best to spoil the Argentine great's World Cup party, scoring a stunning hattrick to bring France back twice. Mbappe went past Messi to take his goals tally to 8 at the World Cup. The France forward was awarded the Golden Ball award as the top scorer of the tournament.

Messi's teammate and Argentina's heroic penalty saving goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove award for the goalkeeper of the tournament. Young Argentine star Enzo Fernandez won the Young Player of the tournament award.

