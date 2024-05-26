Dalljiet Kaur says her husband Nikhil Patel denies their marriage, deletes post later: 'Keh rahe hain vo...'

Dalljiet Kaur took to Instagram and mentioned that his husband Nikhil Patel is refusing to accept their marriage.

After months of silence, actor Dalljiet Kaur has come forward with several allegations against her husband, Nikhil Patel. In her now deleted post, she claimed that Nikhil is now refusing to acknowledge their marriage, leaving her in disbelief.

Recently, she confirmed trouble in her marriage with Nikhil Patel. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to discuss her relationship status and accused Nikhil of backing out on her and their son, Jaydon. On Sunday, she wrote, " “My clothes are there, my chooda is there, my temple, all my things are there, in fact my son's clothes, books and his hope from his father is there. It's my in-laws place, the painting which I made is there. But my husband is saying it's not my house. He is saying we never got married. Is he not my husband? What do you think? Is Nikhil not my husband? Did we not got married?”

However, she then deleted the post. On Friday and Saturday, Dalljiet shared two stories on her Instagram and dropped major hints about separation and infidelity. Dalljiet re-shared Nikhil’s Instagram story which had the letters ‘SN’ written on it, and lashed out at him for being “shameless” and “humiliating” the entire family. She wrote, "You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good,” Dalljiet wrote and then added, “At least you should have left your wife little dignity publically as I was quiet about a lot of other things too.”

Before that, Dalljiet dropped a poll asking, "What’s your thought on extramarital affair?” The Kaala Teeka actress asked her followers and other netizens to share their thoughts about who should be blamed for an extramarital affair and gave three options – The girl, the husband or the wife.

In February, Dalljiet Kaur made headlines by dropping the Patel surname from her Instagram bio and deleting wedding photos with Nikhil Patel. Weeks later, Dalljiet and Nikhil unfollowed each other on Instagram, intensifying divorce rumors.

Read: Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram