Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot award for top scorer

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe has won the golden boot of FIFA World Cup 2022, after scoring 8 goals in the tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:33 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot award for top scorer
Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot award for top scorer scoring 8 goals

Lionel Messi's Argentina squared off against Kylian Mbappe's France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 18, at Lusail Stadium. Kylian Mbappe won the golden boot having smashed a hattrick in the final.  

Argentina won 4-2 on penalties but Mbappe took home the golden boot. 

Having scored five goals each, Messi and Mbappe were in contention to win the top prize before the final. 

Apart from the dynamic duo, Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud were also in contention to finish as the highest goal-scorer having scored four goals each in Qatar 2022 World Cup. 

READ| Kylian Mbappe spoils Lionel Messi's World Cup party in 90 seconds, internet ERUPTS

Messi scored a penalty against Saudi Arabia in Argentina's opening group match, followed by a stunning goal against Mexico which helped his nation stay alive in the race for knockouts. The 35-year-old netted another goal in the round of 16 as Argentina sailed past Australia. 

Another penalty in the quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands helped Messi take his goal-scoring tally to four, while the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored one and assisted two goals in the semifinal as his side prevailed over Croatia 3-0. 

On the other hand, Mbappe scored in France's opening group game as they put Australia to the sword. The 23-year-old scored a brace to inspire Les Bleus to a 2-1 win over Denmark, while he scored twice in the round of 16 to eliminate Poland. 

READ| Team India players enjoy FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina-France, pic goes viral

While he has not scored in recent matches but the winger has been contributing assists like he did in the second goal against Morocco. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Diabetes: 5 breakfast options to maintain blood sugar level
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.