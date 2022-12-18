FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot award for top scorer

Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot award for top scorer scoring 8 goals

Lionel Messi's Argentina squared off against Kylian Mbappe's France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 18, at Lusail Stadium. Kylian Mbappe won the golden boot having smashed a hattrick in the final.

Argentina won 4-2 on penalties but Mbappe took home the golden boot.

Having scored five goals each, Messi and Mbappe were in contention to win the top prize before the final.

Apart from the dynamic duo, Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud were also in contention to finish as the highest goal-scorer having scored four goals each in Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Messi scored a penalty against Saudi Arabia in Argentina's opening group match, followed by a stunning goal against Mexico which helped his nation stay alive in the race for knockouts. The 35-year-old netted another goal in the round of 16 as Argentina sailed past Australia.

Another penalty in the quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands helped Messi take his goal-scoring tally to four, while the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored one and assisted two goals in the semifinal as his side prevailed over Croatia 3-0.

On the other hand, Mbappe scored in France's opening group game as they put Australia to the sword. The 23-year-old scored a brace to inspire Les Bleus to a 2-1 win over Denmark, while he scored twice in the round of 16 to eliminate Poland.

While he has not scored in recent matches but the winger has been contributing assists like he did in the second goal against Morocco.