LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Nora Fatehi to perform in closing ceremony, live stream details

LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: All eyes on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

32 teams began their journey in the FIFA World Cup 2022 more than a month ago seeking the ultimate glory but only two teams remain. Lionel Messi's Argentina are set to lock horns with Kylian Mbappe's France in the biggest game in World football on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Whichever side wins the match, history will be created because Messi is playing his last match for Argentina, and having not won the World Cup trophy so far, it seems that it's written in the stars, that the Argentine icon should bow out with the World Cup trophy in his hands.

On the other, the defending champions France having won the title back in 2018 have been a force not to be reckoned with. 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe could win his second World Cup title, thus cementing his legacy alongside the all-time greats of the sport.

Ahead of the final, France's side were affected by some sort of sickness, and it remains to be seen whether it affects the fitness of players. As far as the teams are concerned, both Lionel Scaloni and Didier Deschamps will have their full available rosters to choose from.

It will be an epic occasion with fans from all around the world cheering on for either Messi or Mbappe, as Argentina eye their third World Cup title, while France will be gunning for their second successive World Cup triumph.

Apart from the collective glory of winning the World Cup, there's also the golden boot at stake with both Messi and Mbappe currently level at five goals each at the current edition in Qatar. They both have carried their teams to the final, now it remains to be seen which side can cross the final hurdle.

Will Messi retire with the World Cup trophy and cement his legacy as the 'greatest of all time' or will Mbappe shatter the dream of Argentina and propel France to World Cup glory once again? Only time will tell.