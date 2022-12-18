LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Nora Fatehi to perform in closing ceremony, live stream details

32 teams began their journey in the FIFA World Cup 2022 more than a month ago seeking the ultimate glory but only two teams remain. Lionel Messi's Argentina are set to lock horns with Kylian Mbappe's France in the biggest game in World football on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Whichever side wins the match, history will be created because Messi is playing his last match for Argentina, and having not won the World Cup trophy so far, it seems that it's written in the stars, that the Argentine icon should bow out with the World Cup trophy in his hands.
On the other, the defending champions France having won the title back in 2018 have been a force not to be reckoned with. 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe could win his second World Cup title, thus cementing his legacy alongside the all-time greats of the sport.
Ahead of the final, France's side were affected by some sort of sickness, and it remains to be seen whether it affects the fitness of players. As far as the teams are concerned, both Lionel Scaloni and Didier Deschamps will have their full available rosters to choose from.
How Messi's #FIFAWorldCup story started
But how will it end? pic.twitter.com/r5bWeRvnmB— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
It will be an epic occasion with fans from all around the world cheering on for either Messi or Mbappe, as Argentina eye their third World Cup title, while France will be gunning for their second successive World Cup triumph.
Apart from the collective glory of winning the World Cup, there's also the golden boot at stake with both Messi and Mbappe currently level at five goals each at the current edition in Qatar. They both have carried their teams to the final, now it remains to be seen which side can cross the final hurdle.
Will Messi retire with the World Cup trophy and cement his legacy as the 'greatest of all time' or will Mbappe shatter the dream of Argentina and propel France to World Cup glory once again? Only time will tell.
The race to win FIFA World Cup 2022 golden boot has also intensified. Both Messi and Mbappe are currently level at five goals each, while Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud are further behind on four goals each. Which player will go home with the top goal scorer award, stay tuned to find out.
The closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin at 07:00 PM IST, it will be a 15-minute event, with India's Nora Fatehi set to sing 'Light in the SKY', while she will also be joined by Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal. Davido and Aisha will perform on Hayya Hayya.
Before Mbappe and Messi, and their respective teams come out to play, FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will take place, with Nora Fatehi set to perform in the final. Fans can tune into the Jiocinema app or website to watch the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 live.
Mbappe, at the age of 23 will be playing his second FIFA World Cup final, he scored a goal in the previous final and will be hoping to repeat those heroics from 2018 once again.
Not to forget that also it will be the final match for Messi in an Argentina shirt, so it remains to be seen whether he bows out with a World Cup winner's medal around his neck or will it be another opportunity missed.
All eyes will be on the duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the two of them are currently tied at five goals each, and will be hoping to propel their respective teams to World Cup glory.