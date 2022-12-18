Search icon
LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Nora Fatehi to perform in closing ceremony, live stream details

LIVE Updates| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final football match live score: Lionel Messi's Argentina against Kylian Mbappe's France.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

32 teams began their journey in the FIFA World Cup 2022 more than a month ago seeking the ultimate glory but only two teams remain. Lionel Messi's Argentina are set to lock horns with Kylian Mbappe's France in the biggest game in World football on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. 

Whichever side wins the match, history will be created because Messi is playing his last match for Argentina, and having not won the World Cup trophy so far, it seems that it's written in the stars, that the Argentine icon should bow out with the World Cup trophy in his hands. 

On the other, the defending champions France having won the title back in 2018 have been a force not to be reckoned with. 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe could win his second World Cup title, thus cementing his legacy alongside the all-time greats of the sport. 

Ahead of the final, France's side were affected by some sort of sickness, and it remains to be seen whether it affects the fitness of players. As far as the teams are concerned, both Lionel Scaloni and Didier Deschamps will have their full available rosters to choose from. 

It will be an epic occasion with fans from all around the world cheering on for either Messi or Mbappe, as Argentina eye their third World Cup title, while France will be gunning for their second successive World Cup triumph. 

Apart from the collective glory of winning the World Cup, there's also the golden boot at stake with both Messi and Mbappe currently level at five goals each at the current edition in Qatar. They both have carried their teams to the final, now it remains to be seen which side can cross the final hurdle. 

Will Messi retire with the World Cup trophy and cement his legacy as the 'greatest of all time' or will Mbappe shatter the dream of Argentina and propel France to World Cup glory once again? Only time will tell. 

18 Dec 2022
04:51 PM

LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Messi-Mbappe in race for golden boot

The race to win FIFA World Cup 2022 golden boot has also intensified. Both Messi and Mbappe are currently level at five goals each, while Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud are further behind on four goals each. Which player will go home with the top goal scorer award, stay tuned to find out. 

 

04:34 PM

LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Closing ceremony details

The closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin at 07:00 PM IST, it will be a 15-minute event, with India's Nora Fatehi set to sing 'Light in the SKY', while she will also be joined by Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal. Davido and Aisha will perform on Hayya Hayya. 

 

04:20 PM

LIVE| ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

Before Mbappe and Messi, and their respective teams come out to play, FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will take place, with Nora Fatehi set to perform in the final. Fans can tune into the Jiocinema app or website to watch the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 live. 

04:16 PM

LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Mbappe eyes another World Cup win

Mbappe, at the age of 23 will be playing his second FIFA World Cup final, he scored a goal in the previous final and will be hoping to repeat those heroics from 2018 once again. 

04:15 PM

LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Messi's final bow

Not to forget that also it will be the final match for Messi in an Argentina shirt, so it remains to be seen whether he bows out with a World Cup winner's medal around his neck or will it be another opportunity missed. 

04:14 PM

LIVE| Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: All eyes on Messi, Mbappe

All eyes will be on the duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the two of them are currently tied at five goals each, and will be hoping to propel their respective teams to World Cup glory. 

04:14 PM

Hello and welcome folks to the live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France. 

 

